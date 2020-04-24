Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,898 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 996,700 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,075,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,016,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,806,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.68. 1,032,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,451. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

