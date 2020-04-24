Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after acquiring an additional 202,378 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 843,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.