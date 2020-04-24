Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $68,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after acquiring an additional 769,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 583,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after buying an additional 293,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,941,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

