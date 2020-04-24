Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SCHX traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 2,723,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,449. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

