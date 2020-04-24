Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $9.79 on Friday. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $861.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

