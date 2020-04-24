Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to announce earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.50) and the lowest is ($3.40). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 578.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $5.30. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $155.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.