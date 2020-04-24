Seaport Global Securities Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 38,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,919. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.