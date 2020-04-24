Seaport Global Securities Comments on Dover Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,837. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dover by 733.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 194,984 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 21.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 520,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

