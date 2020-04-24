Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

SMTC stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $133,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,330 shares in the company, valued at $943,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,685 shares of company stock worth $988,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Semtech by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

