Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.37% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,714 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,336,000. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 65,390 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 639,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 3,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.18. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 35.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

