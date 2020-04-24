Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lessened by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,923,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,140,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $498.70 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.33.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

