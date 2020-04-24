Shih-Chung Chou Acquires 600,000 Shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Stock

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Director Shih-Chung Chou bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAC opened at $10.22 on Friday.

Get Proficient Alpha Acquisition alerts:

About Proficient Alpha Acquisition

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Alpha Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.