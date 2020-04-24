ShowHand Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and YoBit. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $12,860.37 and $12.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.02568875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00213417 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.