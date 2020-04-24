Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.86 Million

Analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will post sales of $166.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.08 million and the lowest is $165.64 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $163.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $671.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.08 million to $682.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $697.09 million, with estimates ranging from $686.65 million to $707.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

Shares of SSTK opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $18,641,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 940,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,338,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

