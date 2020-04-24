SIBCoin Market Cap Achieves $351,642.44 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $351,642.44 and approximately $4,535.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,560.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.40 or 0.02505225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.03176961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00594329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00806960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00074600 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00027365 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00585217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,359,571 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

