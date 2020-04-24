Sicart Associates LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,988,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,520,915 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,081. The company has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

