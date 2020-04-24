Sicart Associates LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.27. 8,546,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,289,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

