Sicart Associates LLC Sells 4,140 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.70. 2,048,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,594,607. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

