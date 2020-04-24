Sidoti Lowers Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Price Target to $60.00

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Sidoti from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SXI. TheStreet downgraded Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Standex Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of SXI stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $42.64. 14,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $550.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex Int’l will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Standex Int’l by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 36.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 96.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

