SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.49. The company had a trading volume of 39,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

