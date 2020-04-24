Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Silgan by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

