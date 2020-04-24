Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €73.88 ($85.90).

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Siltronic stock opened at €71.96 ($83.67) on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a one year high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.96.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

