Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

