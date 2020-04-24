Silverway (SLV) Market Cap Tops $23,154.44

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 171.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. Silverway has a market capitalization of $23,154.44 and $2,103.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Silverway has traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,560.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.03176961 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00655759 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

