Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 669,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.89. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,442.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 32,507 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,696.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 151,693 shares of company stock worth $3,126,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $2,751,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

