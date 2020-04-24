SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SINA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth about $17,171,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.20. SINA has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SINA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

