SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. SLM reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

SLM stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 5,099.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

