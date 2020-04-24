SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

About SMITHS GRP PLC/S

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

