SnapCoin Price Hits $0.0003 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. SnapCoin has a market cap of $125,890.54 and approximately $4,796.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. In the last week, SnapCoin has traded 89.4% higher against the dollar.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

