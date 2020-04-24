SolarCoin Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,115.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00594329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006496 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,977,193 coins and its circulating supply is 57,402,088 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

