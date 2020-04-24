Southside Bancshares (PIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.40 million.

PIPR stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.01. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $87.45.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham bought 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $55,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,361.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.04 per share, with a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,222.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $363,904.

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Southside Bancshares

