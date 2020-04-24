SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 607.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Billeaud Capital Management LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $162.54. The company had a trading volume of 829,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,250,040. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

