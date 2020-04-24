SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Reduced by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.