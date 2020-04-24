St. James’s Place (STJ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

St. James’s Place (LON: STJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,325 ($17.43) to GBX 937 ($12.33). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/20/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 930 ($12.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,344 ($17.68) to GBX 1,098 ($14.44). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 685 ($9.01). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – St. James’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 830 ($10.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,153 ($15.17).

3/31/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 625 ($8.22). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/28/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,140 ($15.00) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,220 ($16.05).

2/27/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

STJ opened at GBX 770.20 ($10.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 796.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,021.37.

Get St James's Place plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 31.22 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.82%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for St James's Place plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James's Place plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.