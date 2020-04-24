STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,587 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 155.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,550,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

