STA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $18.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,257.62. The company had a trading volume of 673,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,000. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $868.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,192.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

