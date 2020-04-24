STA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $86.62. 3,083,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,692,790. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

