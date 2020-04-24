Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Stake Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Standex Int’l worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $546.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. Standex Int’l Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Standex Int’l’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

