Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

SBUX stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

