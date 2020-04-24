Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,469 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.58. 8,452,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

