Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,382,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,504,416. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

