Stifel Nicolaus Increases Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $15.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLB. Evercore ISI downgraded Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. 721,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $74.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $577.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

