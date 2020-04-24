Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to “Buy”

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,894,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888,436. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

