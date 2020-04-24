Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 24th (BVIC, CBG, CPI, ESNT, FGP, HMSO, IGG, JET, LOOK, MANU)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 24th:

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 295 ($3.88). Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,812 ($102.76) to GBX 9,847 ($129.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. They currently have GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 110 ($1.45). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

