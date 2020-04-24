Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,638 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,503% compared to the average volume of 227 call options.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George bought 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,991 shares of company stock worth $1,045,121 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. 2,323,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. Terex has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $33.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

