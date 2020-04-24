Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,425 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 4,097 call options.

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. 665,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Mattel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mattel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.