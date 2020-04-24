Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,258 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,589% compared to the average volume of 110 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,440,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MESO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.45. 166,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,510. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 337.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MESO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

