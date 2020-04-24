Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of 592% compared to the average volume of 412 call options.

VIXM traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

