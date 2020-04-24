Storeum Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.38 Million (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Storeum has a market capitalization of $59.38 million and approximately $5,554.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Storeum has traded 148,625% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000167 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004737 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000228 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

