Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Shares of SYK traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.12. 1,227,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

